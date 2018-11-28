Rajinikanth -Akshay Kumar Film 2.0 to release across 10,500 screens worldwide

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar-starrer 2.0 ready to release . A sequel to 2010 film Endhiran, 2.0 is a sci-fi film that deals with the menace of cell phones and the harmful effects of radiation emanating from the mobile phone towers.

If trade pundits are to believed, 2.0 will turn out to be one of the biggest box-office hits of all time and one factor that will play a major role in making the film earn big bucks at the box-office is its extensive release.

If Entertainment Industry Tracker Ramesh Bala is to believed, 2.0 will witness the widest worldwide release ever for an Indian film. The mega-budgeted film will release on a staggering 10,500 screens, Bala shared.

Starring Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson, the film produced by Lyca Productions is said to be made on an extravagant budget of over Rs 500 crore.

According to a report published in an entertainment website, the Shankar-director film will release in over 7850 screens in India alone. This means the film will get around 32,000 to 33,000 shows on the opening day.

In an interview to an entertainment portal, Satheesh Kumar of Qube Technologies was quoted saying, “We are issuing close to 65,000 KDMs for the film in a minimum of 13,000 screens as per the current estimate. That means 13,000+ screens are suitable to play the film and it’s up to the theatre owners to showcase it as per the demand. For example, we may issue KDMs to all the 11 screens in Luxe Cinemas. But, they may choose to showcase the film in 7 or 8 screens as per demand. The total number of theatres worldwide is 2,200 in 65-70 countries. The film is releasing in three languages in India in 36 versions totally including two subtitled versions, three video formats, two audio formats etc. They may add more sound formats too later.”