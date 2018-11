Ram Gopal Varma is endorsing his production venture ‘Bhairava Geetha’. The film will be releasing on 30th November. He said he is not backing this small film but in fact this film that would be helping him to bounce back as a producer.

Currently, he is making the film ‘Lakshmi’s NTR’. All details about this film are under wrap. RGV has informed that he is having all newcomers in this film. Currently, the shooting of the film is going on.