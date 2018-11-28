Ratsasan co-stars Amala Paul and Vishnu Vishal getting married?

Rumors have been rife stating Vishnu Vishal would be getting married to his Ratsasan co-star Amala Paul.

Actor Vishnu Vishal tasted massive success with his blockbuster film Ratsasan that released in October. The actor also faced a setback in his personal life following his divorce with his wife Rajini.

Amidst all this, rumours started doing the rounds that the lead pair of the film, Amala Paul and Vishnu Vishal, would soon get hitched. Speculations have been stronger than ever after the release of the film and this has prompted Vishnu to address the rumours about the wedding. Reacting to a report on Twitter, the actor lashed out and said that all the rumours were false and that he is not getting married to Amala. “Wat a stupid news..plz b responsible ..we r humans too n v hav lives n family..just dnt write anything for d sake of it [sic]” tweeted Vishnu Vishal reacting to a tabloid’s tweet. Both Vishnu and Amala are separated from their respective spouses.

Wat a stupid news..plz b responsible ..we r humans too n v hav lives n family..just dnt write anything for d sake of it..? https://t.co/DL88C1goVn — VISHNUU VISHAL – VV (@vishnuuvishal) November 27, 2018

Amala was married to director AL Vijay and the couple parted ways in less than a year of marriage citing differences. Vishnu recently got divorced and even took to social media to clarify his stand on his marriage. “I wish to inform you all that Rajini and I have been separated for over a year and now legally divorced. We have a beautiful son and our top priority will always be to co-parent our kid and give him the best,” [sic] Vishnu had tweeted recently.