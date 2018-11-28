Two Lashkar-e-Tayyaba (LeT) militants and another belonging to Al-Qaeda affiliate Ansar Ghuzwat-Ul-Hind and an Army jawan were killed in two separate firefights in Kashmir Valley on Tuesday. Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) men were injured in one of these clashes.

The police and Army officials said that two LeT militants identified as Aijaz Ahmed Makroo and Waris Ahmed Malik were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Redwani Bala village of southern Kulgam district.

They said that Makroo who had “a long history of terror crime records since 2017” was a close associate of Naveed Jutt alias Abu Hanzalla and Azad Ahmed Malik alias Dada, two top LeT commanders.

Jutt is a Pakistani national from Sahiwal (Multan) who had on February 6 this year escaped after killing two J&K policemen who were escorting him to a hospital in Srinagar for a medical check-up from a city prison and is since known to be active mainly in south Kashmir.

Malik was among six militants killed in a gunfight with security forces in Anantnag district on Friday. “As the searches were going on, the search party was fired upon by the terrorists. The fire was retaliated leading to a gunfight”, a statement of the police said.