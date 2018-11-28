SpongeBob SquarePants creator Stephen Hillenburg died at the age of 57

SpongeBob SquarePants creator Stephen Hillenburg has died at the age of 57, Nickelodeon that broadcast the hugely popular cartoon series since 1999, has confirmed.

In a statement, the company said Hillenburg’s death on Monday was due to motor neurone disease (also known as ALS) — a condition he revealed he had been diagnosed with in March 2017, the BBC reported.

? We are sad to share the news of the passing of Stephen Hillenburg, the creator of SpongeBob SquarePants. Today, we are observing a moment of silence to honor his life and work. ? — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) November 27, 2018

“We are sad to share the news of the passing of Stephen Hillenburg, the creator of SpongeBob SquarePants,” Nickelodeon tweeted from its official account.

The company’s statement added: “Steve imbued ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ with a unique sense of humour and innocence that has brought joy to generations of kids and families everywhere.

“His utterly original characters and the world of Bikini Bottom will long stand as a reminder of the value of optimism, friendship and the limitless power of imagination.”