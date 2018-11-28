Sri Lankan Chief of Defense Staff arrested over murders

Sri Lankan chief of defence staff Ravindra Wijegunaratne was arrested on Wednesday.

He is accused of shielding a naval intelligence officer allegedly responsible for killing 11 persons during the 2008-09 war against the LTTE. He was sent to custody till 5th of next month.

Earlier, he surrendered to court after weeks of evading arrest as a Colombo court ordered the CID to take necessary action to arrest him. Several members of the Sri Lankan military are accused of abductions and extra-judicial killings during the war.