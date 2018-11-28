Latest NewsInternationalCrime

Sri Lankan Chief of Defense Staff arrested over murders

Nov 28, 2018, 11:25 pm IST
Less than a minute

Sri Lankan chief of defence staff Ravindra Wijegunaratne was arrested on Wednesday.

He is accused of shielding a naval intelligence officer allegedly responsible for killing 11 persons during the 2008-09 war against the LTTE. He was sent to custody till 5th of next month.

Earlier, he surrendered to court after weeks of evading arrest as a Colombo court ordered the CID to take necessary action to arrest him. Several members of the Sri Lankan military are accused of abductions and extra-judicial killings during the war.

Tags

Related Articles

Yogi Adithyanath
Sep 27, 2018, 12:54 pm IST

Activist Pursuing Case Against Yogi Adityanath Arrested on Rape Charges

Mar 20, 2018, 08:32 am IST

You will be shocked to know these educational qualifications of world’s most dangerous terrorists

Sep 28, 2018, 11:03 pm IST

ISL 2018-19: All You Need to Know About Chennaiyin FC

CBSE
Mar 31, 2018, 09:13 pm IST

CBSE Political Science paper was also leaked : whistleblower

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close