Telangana elections: Chandramukhi, the transgender candidate of CPM goes missing

Twenty hours after Chandramukhi, the transgender candidate contesting the Telangana elections on a Bahujan Left Front (BLF) ticket, went missing, the transgender community in Hyderabad has stated that they will be filing a habeas corpus writ petition with the Hyderabad High Court on Wednesday. The community will also be filing a complaint with the Telangana Election Commission.

The first transwoman to contest in the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections 2018 has allegedly gone missing from her home on Tuesday. While a missing case has been registered, as per the police, she is feared to have been abducted.

The 32-year-old transwoman activist, Chandramukhi, was contesting on a ticket from CPI(M) Bahujan Left Front (BLF) for the Goshamahal constituency. She was contesting against Congress leader Mukesh Goud and BJP leader T Raja Singh.

“We are trying to get a noon hearing. We are trying to put pressure on the police to take the matter seriously and hasten the investigation,” said Vaijayanthi Mowgli, the transgender activist who preparing the documents to file with the Election Commission and High Court, “We still have no clarity on her whereabouts as of now,” she added.

The police have formed a special team comprising around 15 to 20 officers to try and trace her. The police on Tuesday reviewed CCTV footage of Chandramukhi’s residence and remain tight-lipped about their investigation.

“The last call she received was at 8.17 am on Tuesday and her phone was traced to somewhere around Yaramanzil Colony, around 2 to 3 km away from her residence in Banjara Hills, but is now switched off. She was noticed missing since 8.25 am and the door of her house has been locked from outside,” the police department informed the media.

The last person to call Chandramukhi has been identified as Raju, a BLF party worker.

“When the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Banjara Hills showed us the number, we identified the number to be that of Raju. The ACP then called Raju, who told the ACP that he had called Chandramukhi to talk about election-related issues,” said Sandhya, President, Progressive Organisation of Women (POW).

“We fear for her safety and condemn the lack of safety measures organized for her and for other women and transgender candidates, which acts as a strong force that dissuades transgender persons and women from joining politics. Chandramukhi’s campaign kicked off just one day before she went missing,” a press release by the Telangana Hijra Trans Samiti said.

Chandramukhi is the first and the only transgender candidate out of 1,821 candidates contesting in the Telangana elections, scheduled to be held on December 7. In her interview with TNM earlier this week, she expressed her intention to fix the bare basics in Goshamahal.