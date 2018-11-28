The right of Mala Araya tribes to light ‘Makara Vilakku’ in Sabarimala must be restored : Rahul Easwar

The right of Mala Araya tribes to the lighting of the Makara Jyothi must be returned to them says Aiyappa Dharma Sena Chief Rahul Easwar. He said this during a television interview. Two years ago Dewasom Minister Kadakompally Surendran has assured in the state legislative assembly that this right will be given back to the tribes. He should fulfill his promise, Rahul added.

He also said that also it must be checked and evaluated that is there any rights were enjoyed by the Cheerappanchira family of Alappuzha district. If yes it also should be restored. He made it clear that it should be done after performing ‘devaprasnam”, to check the opinion of deity.

In 2016, Rahul Easwar, the grandson of Sabarimala Thantri, filed a petition before the SC/ST Commission on behalf of deity to restore the rights of Mala Aryans to light the makaravilakku. The Thantri family, however, has denied that the tribes had any other rights over the temple.

Earlier P.S. Sreedharan Pillai, the state president of the BJP also supported the tribal’s claims. “We will support the Mala Araya tribe in reclaiming the rights lost after the formation of the Travancore Devaswom Board,” said Pillai