This pic of AbRam giving a kiss on Shah Rukh Khan’s forehead is adorable

Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam who seem to be screaming love in this latest picture from their London vacay that has just hit the web. As Gauri took up to Instagram admiring her boys, she wrote “Can we just declare them the ‘sweetest’ couple in the world. #lovegoals#kissonforehead.” Oh, we don’t think anything can beat the level of cuteness set by SRK and AbRam with this pic…
View this post on Instagram
Can we just declare them the ‘sweetest’ couple in the world. #lovegoals #kissonforehead
Post Your Comments