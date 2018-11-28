KeralaCinemaLatest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Tovino’s” Ente Ummante Peru” will released on Christmas

Nov 28, 2018, 12:07 am IST
Less than a minute

Tovino’s ‘Ente Ummante Peru’ will hit cinema halls Christmas.  .The movie directed by debutant Jose Sebastian has Tovino playing the lead along with veteran actress Urvasi. As the title suggests, the movie tells an endearing story of a mother-son relationship.

‘Ente Ummante Peru’ is scripted jointly by Jose Sebastian and Sarath R Nair. The movie has Tovino playing Hameed, an average Muslim youngster from Malabar who runs an antique shop. Newcomer Saipriya has been paired with him in the movie. Shanthi Krishna, Dileesh Pothan, Hareesh Kanaran, Siddique and Mammukoya are also part of the supporting cast.

