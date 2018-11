The Integrated Transport Center (ITC) of the Department of Transport (DoT) in Abu Dhabi announced that its parking bays will be free of charge starting from Sunday, December 2, 2018 to Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at 7.59am on the occasion of the UAE 47th National Day.

Furthermore, ITC stated that all its customer service centers will be closed on the National Day holiday and will resume working on Tuesday, December 4, 2018.