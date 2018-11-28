Vijay Sethupathi to make his Malayalam debut with Jayaram

The popular Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi is all set to make his Malayalam debut. Cinematographer Sajan Kalathil will be directing the movie which will also have Jayaram in a major role. An official announcement is expected to be made shortly.

Vijay Sethupathi is currently on a high with the back to back blockbuster success of ‘Chekka Chivantha Vaanam’ and ’96’. He is currently working on director Arun Kumar’s new film. He has also signed for films with directors Seenu Ramasamy and Vijay Chander of ‘Vaalu’ fame. Balaji Tharaneetharan’s ‘Seethakaathi’ will be the actor’s next to hit screens. It is scheduled for release on December 20. ‘Petta’, in which he plays Rajinikanth’s villain is gearing up for a Pongal release in January.

On the technical front, Spain-born Jordi Plannel Closa is the cinematographer and Gopi Sunder handles the music department. Mahesh Narayanan is the editor