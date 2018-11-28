‘Want strong relationship with India’ : Pak PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that Pakistan wants a “strong” and “civilised” relationship with India, adding that his country’s “civilian and military leadership are on same page on this”.

“For 70 years, we have been fighting with each other… India points fingers at Pakistan, and Pakistan points fingers at India. There have been mistakes on both sides, but how long must we keep play this blame-game? Every time we take one step ahead, we slide two steps behind,” he said.

Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony for the corridor to Kartarpur Sahib, Khan raised the Kashmir issue saying that “two capable leaderships” to resolve it.

“The only issue between us is Kashmir, all it needs is just two capable leaderships to resolve this issue. Just imagine the potential we have if our relationships get strong,” he said.

Pushing his call for peace between the nations, Khan cited the example of France and Germany France and Germany, which were on opposite sides of the battleground during the Second World War.