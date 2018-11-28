Your Daily Horoscope For November 28, 2018

Check out the horoscope predictions on our website!

Aries

Today you will feel mushy and forlorn. Ganesha says you will make special efforts to strengthen your relationships. You look upon commitment as a security for the future. As a result, you will develop strong, long-term bondings.

Taurus

You will be fondly thinking about your close friends, particularly about the ones of the opposite sex. It may suddenly dawn upon you that you are in love, says Ganesha. If perchance, there is a romantic encounter, go ahead and dive fearlessly in the pool of love. It is near certain that the wedding bells will be ringing for you sooner than you think. Today, nearly all Bulls are likely to come under the lovely spell of romance.

Gemini

You will be lost in the memories of the past today. You will be in a nostalgic frame of mind. Intellectual pursuits will attract you. Do not let your past lay a shadow upon your present and your future says Ganesha.

Cancer

You will tackle with ease, even the most confounding challenges today. You may be the scapegoat, though, fears Ganesha. Beware, or this may shake you and lower your self-confidence. Try to shake off your weaknesses, and you should see yourself obtaining energy and positivity.

Leo

Financial gains in shares and stocks are indicated. If you are an investor, your investments will yield substantial profits. Long-standing debts are also likely to be cleared, and pending dues will be settled. Expenses for the purposes of entertainment are a possibility, says Ganesha.

Virgo

Take a break today, says Ganesha. Replace the mundane with something exotic. Attend private dos and social meets and be gregariously gregarious.

Libra

Ganesha says today is a day where you will spend happy moments with your family members. You will feel happy and will get to spend some romantic time with your beloved. Your innermost feeling will be showcased in the internal thoughts of your life partner and both of you will be in tandem with each other today. Ganesha advises you to enjoy these pleasant moments of togetherness.

Scorpio

Just another mundane day in store for you. At work, pressure may mount and lead to a hectic and tedious day. You may even feel irritated at times. Thus, feeling the need to unwind, you may invite your sweetheart for the cup of coffee and spend quality time together.

Sagittarius

Appreciation for all that excellent work you have put in is a no-go for you! Yet, you stand to gain nothing by losing heart. While the acknowledgement you look for has been delayed, Ganesha says it has not been denied and is in the offing already.

Capricorn

Often, sentiments take over your mind. Making you impractical, at times, this tendency proves to be harmful for you. Don’t show it on your face as others may take advantage of your weakness, advises Ganesha. If you don’t control your emotions, it may become an obstacle in your path to success. Be strong and give a tough fight to those who want to go ahead of you.

Aquarius

You will go through some heavy mood swings today. And the people who know you well will get shocked and find it difficult to deal with you. Keep your guards on, and don’t take uncalled-for decisions, advises Ganesha, rather get your current assignments cross the finishing line.

Pisces

Today will be a hectic day for you. Most of your time will be spent on making your relationships on the business as well as the personal front more meaningful. You will likely find yourself attending social events. There is also the possibility that you will attend some religious ritual today. Apart from this, nothing substantial is likely to occur today, says Ganesha.