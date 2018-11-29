1 Lakh Farmers across the country to assemble and Protest Today

Close to one lakh farmers from across the country plan to assemble in the national capital on Thursday and Friday to participate in a mega-march to protest against, what they have termed, the Centre’s “failure” to address their issues.

Hannan Mollah, convenor of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), an umbrella body of 208 farmers’ and agricultural workers’ organisations, said on November 29, the farmers would start the Kisan Mukti March from different corners of Delhi – Bijwasan, Majnu Ka Tila, Nizamuddin and Anand Vihar – to Ramlila ground.

A cultural programme, ‘Ek Sham Kisan Ke Naam’, dedicated to farmers would be held at the Ramlila ground on the first day of the congregation, where prominent singers and poets would perform.

“On November 30, the farmers will start their march from Ramlila ground to Parliament. At Parliament Street, farmer leaders will speak on agrarian issues. Leaders of different political parties barring the BJP will address the gathering,” said Mollah, who is a senior leader of the CPI-M.

The rally has been organised to protest against the Centre’s failure to address farmers’ issues, he said, adding the government must come out clean on measures for them. This will be their third protest in the capital in as many months.