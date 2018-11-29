All You Need To Know About Rakhi Sawant’s husband-to-be Deepak Kalal

Rakhi Sawant is all set to tie the knot with Deepak Kalal, who recently appeared on India’s Got Talent season 8. The television personality Wednesday shared her wedding invite on Instagram.

As per the invitation card, the two will get hitched on December 31 in Los Angeles. “Together with their families, Deepak Kalal weds Rakhi Sawant. Two loving hearts are getting united and are making a promise to in love forever,” reads the invitation.

View this post on Instagram ?????????????????????? A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511) on Nov 28, 2018 at 12:23am PST

Rakhi said, “Yes, it’s true we are getting married. Everyone in the industry is tying the knot and I felt it was the right time for me to get married too. Deepak proposed me on national television on India’s Got Talent and I decided to say yes. We have just finalised the date and will now start preparing for the functions. I will keep updating my fans about everything through social media. For now, we all need your blessings and love for our conjugal life.”

Who is Deepak Kalal?

Deepak Kalal is a known internet sensation who rose to fame with her funny videos and his appearance on reality TV show India’s Got Talent. He enjoys a decent fan following across social media pages as he manages to keep his audience intact and entertain them with his funny videos and bold photos. Before trying his hand in the entertainment industry, Deepak Kalal used to work at a Pune hotel as a receptionist. He is a school drop out who left his studies in between due to financial conditions. Reports say that he pursued a hotel management course and joined a hotel in Pune.

He is known for putting adult videos on his Instagram and sometimes gets trolled for them too. If one would see his Instagram profile, the person may witness a lot of videos featuring Kashmir, or they may about Kashmir. Not many people know that he recently rejected the offer to appear in one of the biggest reality TV show Bigg Boss season 12.

Take a look at some of his Instagram videos.