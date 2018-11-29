BJP’s move to shift protest from Sabarimala is a good decision : Pinarayi

The Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan opined that the move of BJP to shift the protest venue from Sabarimala to secretariat was a good decision.It can be understood from the BJP’s decision to end protests at Sabarimala, that the stand taken by state government on the issue has been accepted by the public.

BJP changed the strategy after finding the secular minds of Kerala are not accepting their stand, he alleged.There is nothing wrong in protesting near the secretariat. Many people stage protests in front of secretariat. Nothing is new in it.

They themselves have to rethink of their demands especially about the worthiness of the demand to withdraw cases filed legally,CM added.Now they are alleging about the lack of facilities at Sabarimala and Pampa. The lack of amenities is because many of it was lost in times of floods, CM said.