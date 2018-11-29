Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi shares stage with TDP Chief in Telangana

Sharing dais with TDP boss and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for the first time after forging a four-party alliance, Congress president Rahul Gandhi told a poll rally in Telangana’s Khammam that all promises made at the time of the bifurcation of AP would be fulfilled after a coalition of anti-BJP parties comes to power at the Centre.

The Congress president described the Khammam rally, also attended by its other alliance partners for the Telangana elections — CPI and Telangana Jana Samiti — as “historic” in state and national politics.

“First we will fight against Narendra Modi’s B team (the TRS) and after that, we will beat the A team (the BJP-led NDA),” he asserted.

“The name of TRS is not Telangana Rashtra Samiti, it’s Telangana Rashtriya Sangh Parivar. The TRS is the B team of Sangh Parivar and the BJP. Don’t forget this,” he told an election rally at Kosigi in Mahabubnagar district, accusing TRS of being in cahoots with the saffron party.

Naidu said it was a “historic necessity” for all anti-BJP parties to align and fight against the NDA government, which, he alleged, was destroying institutions like the RBI, Income Tax department, Enforcement Directorate and the CBI.

He said he will convene a meeting of all non-NDA parties on December 10 to further explore the possibility of forging a broad-based front against the BJP and its allies.