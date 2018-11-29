Congress worker’s Car Splashes Mud on People, You Won’t Believe What Punishment People Gave him

Normally politicians and members of the political party get a lot more respect but not this Congress worker from Rajasthan. The Former Zila Pramukh Bhagwati Lal Roat was going to attend a rally of Congress state president Sachin Pilot on Tuesday when his vehicle in Jhosawa village of the district accidentally splashed mud on a few men. It is not known that the car did not stop after the incident and people chased the car and forced it to be stopped.

Four men soon had forced this Congress worker to rub his nose on the ground and made to apologise after villagers intervened in the matter in Rajasthan’s Dungarpur district.

It is known that the four men were later called by the elders of the Patidar community and made to apologise to the congress leader.