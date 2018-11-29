CPI Leader criticizes that the revision of GDP data is a statistical jugglery

CPI Leader D.Raja, criticized that the revision of GDP data is a statistical jugglery’. “The change in GDP of previous years is merely statistical jugglery. It has no correspondence for real life of people. How it has increased the per capita incomes of the people,” he said.

“Despite ‘Right to Food’, we don’t have adequate food to feed our own people. The economy continues to be in deep crisis in the country. It is in bad shape. That is why the value of Indian rupee is falling,” he said.

Raja claimed that former chief economic advisor Arvind Subramanian has said demonetisation was draconian and a disastrous measure.

There are reports at the international level that India is a country which still has the largest number of people starving, he claimed.

The new numbers show India’s economic growth rate averaged 6.7 per cent during the Congress-led UPA regime as compared to 7.3 per cent under the present government. Previous numbers had put the average growth rate during the 10-year UPA rule at 7.75 per cent