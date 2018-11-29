Discussions Begin, M Padmakumar Promises Good News Soon

Devaswom board president M Padmakumar has expressed hope that soon there will be a solution for the issues at Sabarimala as compromise talks have begun. Sabarimala Achara Samrakshana Samithi, Sanghparivar, BJP are taking part in the decision and Devaswom Board is expected to engage each of the organisation individually. If the discussions are found to make results, then there will be combined discussions. “There will be good news soon,” said Padmakumar, expressing hope that discussions will be useful.

“A peaceful atmosphere for pilgrims is the priority. Am ready for a discussion with anyone to ensure that. Temple must not be used for political gains. Revenue in Devaswom board has taken a hit following the campaign that devotees should not put money in hundial. This is a question of 1258 temples and 6000 employees involved,” he said.

He also added that the Devaswom board has nothing to do with the extension of Prohibitory order in Sabarimala.