Divorce Petition of Tej Pratap and Aishwarya Rai to be Heard Today

When his mother Rabri Devi and brother Tejashwi Prasad Yadav are battling the government in the legislature, Tej Pratap Yadav is at an undisclosed location counting down to divorce proceedings.

All eyes will be on a family court in Patna on Thursday which is slated to hear the divorce petition filed by Tej Pratap. Tej Pratap, who served as Health Minister under Nitish Kumar in the Grand Alliance government, had filed for divorce from Aishwarya, on November 2 citing ‘compatibility issues’.

Days after filing the divorce petition, Tej Pratap had told the media that he had married Aishwarya, an MBA graduate, under family pressure.

“I had told my parents that I did not wish to marry at this moment of time. But nobody listened to me. Ours was a mismatch. I am a simple man with simple habits while she is a modern woman, educated in Delhi and used to live in a metropolis,” Tej Pratap said.

Tej Pratap is reportedly in Vrindavan and has not returned to Patna after meeting his father Lalu Yadav in Ranchi to apprise him of his decision to separate from wife Aishwarya.