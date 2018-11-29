KeralaLatest News

“Do Not Play With Lord Ayyappa,” Says Kadakampally Surendran

Nov 29, 2018, 07:37 pm IST
Thiruvananthapuram:  Devaswom Board Minister in Kerala Kadakampally Surendran has sent a strong warning to BJP and Sangh Parivar leaders. Interestingly the warning is slightly different from what you can guess.

Surendran has warned BJP and Sangh leaders not to play with Lord Ayyappa. “Do not think Ayyappa as an ordinary God. Former Devaswom Board president Prayar Gopalakrishnan has done a special pooja in all the temples to have a favourable verdict in Sabarimala young women entry”

. In a sarcastic tone, he said if ‘judge-uncle’ prays in the temple, verdicts will be in favour. Prayar Gopalakrishnan took a day long fast in the temple. But even then the verdict was not in favour”.

He said he thinks this is all the power of Lord Ayyappa.

