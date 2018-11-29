Indian Super LeagueLatest News

ISL 2018: Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters Share Spoils

Nov 29, 2018, 11:08 pm IST
This match may have failed to produce a girl, but it was quite an entertaining match and felt better than even some of the goal feasts. The result saw the visiting side increase its tally to eight points while Chennayin moved to five points from nine matches. Also, CFC moved to eighth spot on the points table ahead of FC Pune City on the basis of goal difference.

This would also go down as match of missed opportunities as both teams had plenty of chances but couldn’t convert them to a goal. Kerala managed to hang on and with the introduction of Sandesh Jhingan and Seiminlen Doungel, they had a few superb chances of their own to score, but couldn’t find the back of the net.

Chennaiyin had a lot of good chances as they exploited the high line from the visiting side’s backline but a goal eluded the defending champion. Isaac Vanmalsawma and Thoi Singh missed sitters.

