ISL 2018: Wounded Kerala Blasters set to lock horns with Chennaiyin FC

David James wouldn’t have expected his side to be beaten after being in the lead for 90+3 minutes against NorthEast United. Kerala Blasters conceded twice in injury time to register their third successive loss after four draws with their only win coming on an opening day against ATK.

Seven points from eight games are what they have come into this tie as they are now on a seven-game winless run. On the other side defending champions Chennaiyin FC would look to get back on track their faltering ISL 2018-19 campaign when they host Kerala Blasters FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chenna.

The defending champion (on 4 points) have struggled to make an impact, notching up a solitary win so far and has suffered six defeats, the most this season alongside FC Pune City.

John Gregory’s side has suffered the most number of defeats (6) in the current season of the ISL. They have a mere four points from eight matches and are on the level on points with the bottom-placed Delhi Dynamos.