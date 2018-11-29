“It will be Another Feather in the Cap For Home Dept If They Can Arrest T.P Senkumar and Jacob Thomas”: Joy Mathew Mocks K Surendran’s Arrest

Actor-director Joy Mathew has put a Facebook post mocking the police action and arrest against BJP leader K Surendran. Here is a summary of the translation of his Facebook post:

“Cannot help but appreciate Pinarayi Vijayan’s police. How quickly did they arrest K Surendran who despite had so many warrants on his name, was hiding in public. How fast did they uncover each warrant and one by one used all of them to put him behind bars? If the government can somehow put T.P Senkumar and Jacob Thomas too behind the bars, this will be another feather in the cap for home department. No doubt about it”.

As one can understand his words are filled with sarcasm.