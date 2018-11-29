Latest Newscelebrities

Kajal Aggarwal looks absolutely stunning in floral gown: See Pics

Nov 29, 2018, 11:46 am IST
Kajal took to her official Instagram account to share her latest photos in which she looks exceptionally beautiful.

Donning a floral off-shoulder gown that is ruffled from her torso to all the way to the bottom, Kajal Aggarwal looks stunning as she strikes a powerful pose. The peach gown is not only accentuating her curvaceous figure but also making it look like an hourglass. To amp up her look, she has tied her hair in a low ponytail with a few hair strands framing her face beautifully.

View this post on Instagram

#kavacham 7/12/18 #nofilter @archamehta @vishalcharanmakeuphair @divya.naik25 @kishorekotumphotography

A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on


 

View this post on Instagram

#kavacham 7/12/18 mark the date! (Also, #AtlasDIDNTShrug )

A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on

View this post on Instagram

#VitaminSea

A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on

