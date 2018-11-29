KCR stands for ‘Khao Commission Rao’: Rahul Gandhi

Slamming both Chief Minister and Prime Minister, Congress president Rahul Gandhi continued his election campagining at Telengana. Addressing successive rallies, Gandhi simultaneously targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and KCR for crony capitalism and denying rights and protection to tribals and farmers.

He asserted the Congress-led coalition will first dethrone the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the state and then the Modi regime in Delhi.

“KCR’s only job has been to rename old Congress projects only by enhancing their costs, and getting commission for himself and his family. KCR stands for ‘Khao Commission Rao’,” said Gandhi addressing a rally in Nizamabad.

Gandhi said the Telangana Rashtra Samithi party should rename itself to ‘T- RSS’ to reflect ‘its bond with the RSS’. “KCR’s only aim is to ensure his family rules Telangana and Modi rules in Delhi. But time is up for both,”

asserted Gandhi.

Accusing KCR of plunging Telangana into debts, Gandhi said, “When he became the Chief Minister, Telangana was at a surplus of Rs 17,000 crore but today it is reeling under debts of over Rs 2.5 lakh crore. “On one hand KCR is

burdening every family with debts, on the other hand his son’s income has grown by over 400 per cent,” said Gandhi, referring to K.T. Rama Rao’s annual income that has increased from Rs 29 lakh in 2014 to around Rs 74 lakh in

2018.

Claiming that over 4,500 farmers committed suicide during the KCR regime, Gandhi pledged to cancel farm loans to the tune of Rs 2 lakh each and also promised minimum support price (MSP) for 17 crops, including Rs 2,000 for

paddy, Rs 7,000 for cotton and Rs 10,000 for chillies.

He also promised setting up of 30-bed hospitals in every subdivision and giving Rs 5 lakh to eligible families to build houses. He assured the setting up of a tribal university in the state and preventing the privatisation of the

Singareni coal mines.

Besides doubling old-age pension to Rs 2,000, he also promised providing Rs 3,000 as unemployment allowance and jobs to one lakh youth.

Elections to the 119-member Assembly are scheduled for December 7.