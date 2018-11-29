Kisan March: Thousands of farmers united for their protest march

Thousands of farmers from across the country began converging here at Delhi for their protest march towards Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on Thursday. The farmers united to demand for redressal of issues related to agrarian distress. The rally has been organised by The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) in collaboration with over 200 farmers’ outfits.

The farmers are demanding the implementation of the M.S. Swaminathan Committee report, increased minimum support price (MSP). The farmers also want a special Parliament session to discuss two Bills – Farmers’ Freedom from Indebtedness Bill, 2018, and Farmers’ Right to Guaranteed Remunerative Minimum Support Prices for Agricultural Commodities Bill, 2018.

The AIKSCC is an umbrella body of 207 organisations of farmers and agricultural workers. The AIKSCC was formed under the aegis of All India Kisan Sabha and other Left affiliated farmers’ bodies in June 2017, after protests by farmers in states like Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh for debt relief and remunerative prices.

Farmers from five different locations started marching towards the Ramlila ground in the heart of the city. Thousands will be in the capital on 29-30 November. On Friday, the farmers will walk from Ramlila Maidan to the Parliament Street to demand a Joint Session of Parliament to discuss the agrarian crisis in the country.

Family members of farmers participating in the march carried photographs of their relatives who committed suicide as farmers trickled into Delhi.