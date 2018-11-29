Man Uses Snake to Threaten Women and Rape, But Guess What Snake Does to him

If rape itself is not weird enough, this guy most certainly had the weirdest way of raping women.

This unnamed man was found dead in a Chinese hotel room after being bitten by a venomous snake, reported the Daily Mail, citing Chinese media. According to the tabloid, the man invited an unnamed woman into his hotel room and then allegedly forced her to have sex with him, threatening her with three snakes that he had brought along.

A woman who was in the room with the man claimed he had used three reptiles, including the one that bit him, to force her into having sex with him, according to Chinese media. The man was said to be bitten while playing with one of the snakes in the bathtub after the alleged sexual intercourse. So his own strange method eventually brought his own demise.

The report said firefighters were alerted by an unspecified source after snakes had been found on the first floor of the unnamed hotel. Fuzhou Fire Brigade sent seven firemen to the scene who caught one snake inside the room where the victim died and another outside a nearby vacant room.