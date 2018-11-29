Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Meet the Youngest and Sensational South Indian Actresses

Nov 29, 2018, 09:39 am IST
South Indian film industry is known for its beautiful actresses. Check out the youngest South Indian actresses known for their beauty and hotness. Take a look:

Shriya Sharma – 21 Years Old

You have seen her as a child artist in many popular TV shows like Kasautii Zindagi Kay and in films.

Hansika Motwani – 27 Years Old

As same as Shriya, Hansika is also known to the Indian audience.

Keerthi Suresh – 26 Years Old

Born on October 17, 1992, Keerthi is just 26 years old.

Malvika Sharma – 23 Years Old

Born on January 18, 1995, she is only 23 years old. Malvika remains active on social media and keeps posting her photos. Malvika started her film career with the South Superstar Ravi Teja with the film “Nela Ticket”.

Anu Emmanuel – 22 Years Old

Anu was born on March 8, 1996. Anu is just 22 years old. She is among the most popular South Indian actresses.

