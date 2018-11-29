ONEPLUS 6T MCLAREN EDITION to be Launched Soon. Check Out the Specs

Instead of joining hands with an entertainment label, OnePlus is partnering with British sports carmaker and racing giants McLaren to give more heed to its marketing motto of “Unlock the Speed”.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, the new McLaren edition of the OnePlus 6T won’t just be an ordinary high-end variant, but one with a whopping 10 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

To date, the top-end OnePlus 6T variant packs in 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, so if the leaked specs are accurate, the amount of RAM would not only be a first for the firm, but also a world first in a phone make it one of the first phones in the world to offer it, after Xiaomi launched the Mi Mix 3 last month.

Today’s report also claims that the McLaren Edition will launch in Mumbai the day after it’s revealed, so it sounds like OnePlus wants to get the ball rolling on this release quickly.8GB/256GB OnePlus 6T, costs $629, which means the McLaren should be even more expensive.