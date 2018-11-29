Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana: 8 more States achieve 100% household electrification

Eight more States have achieved 100% household electrification under Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana – Saubhagya. The states are Madhya Pradesh,Tripura, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Mizoram, Sikkim, Telangana and West Bengal. With this, total 15 States in the country have 100 per cent household electrification.

The scheme was launched in September last year with the objective to provide access to electricity to all the remaining households in the country. As many as 2.1 crore connections have been released under Saubhagya so far. With the present pace of electrification, the country is expected to achieve 100% saturation in the country by 31st of this month.

States like Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are left with a small number of un-electrified households and are expected to achieve saturation any time.