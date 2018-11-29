Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Wedding: the couple has decided to follow a no-smartphone policy just like Deepveer

Priyanka Chopra is all set to tie the knot with Nick Jonas this weekend at Jodhpur.

If the latest reports are to be believed, Priyanka and Nick have decided to take the same route by adopting a no-smartphone policy. To ensure the privacy of both the families, the whole general staff of Umaid Bhawan, except the key management, have been sent on leave and replaced by the event management’s employees and security films. While the staff has been given basic phones, the guests at the wedding have also been asked to respect the couple’s privacy and not carry their phones along.

Reports suggest that one of the reasons behind the stringent measures taken by Priyanka and Nick is that they have signed a $2.5 million deal with an international magazine for exclusive wedding pictures. For the same, two American and one Indian firm have been recruited to look after venue’s security. With this, the special jammers have been employed at the venue to block signals.

The wedding festivities of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will be a 3-day affair with sangeet and mehendi ceremonies on November 29, followed by traditional Indian and Christian wedding ceremonies on December 2. The wedding ceremonies will be followed by 2 lavish receptions in Delhi and Mumbai respectively. The wedding reception, scheduled to take place in Delhi, will be held on December 4.