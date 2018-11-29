Sara Ali Khan reacted to the allegations of Love jihad on her debut movie Kedarnath

Sara Ali Khan opens up on love jihad allegations surrounding Kedarnath.

When Sara was asked about this in an interview with a leading daily, she expressed surprise. “It’s really not that kind of a film, rather it’s about how Kedarnath is as much Mansoor’s world as it’s Mukku’s. I don’t understand this kind of divisiveness, but then I don’t understand racism or sexism, which is rampant across the world, either,” she said.

“At the same time, I believe that while my life’s experiences and education have shaped my thought process, the lack of it could have influenced others to think differently. And just as everyone doesn’t have to like every movie, we can coexist with different world views,” Sara added.

Earlier this month, senior BJP leader Ajendra Ajay demanded a ban on Kedarnath, claiming that it hurts the sentiments of Hindus. He not only objected to the Hindu-Muslim angle, but also setting the “love story against the backdrop of a huge tragedy that occurred at Kedarnath, a centre of faith for crores of Hindus”.

Kedarnath, which also features Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role, will hit the screens on December 7. The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies and Abhishek Kapoor, who is also directing the film.