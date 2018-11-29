Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Security Forces Killed Two Hizbul Mujahideen Terrorists

Nov 29, 2018, 10:36 am IST
Less than a minute

At least two terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Khrew area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Khrew area on Thursday. The Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces launched a joint operation in Khrew after receiving credible information regarding the presence of terrorists there.

Arms and ammunition have been recovered from the slain terrorists. The police stated that no collateral damage took place during the encounter. The slain terrorists were identified as Adnan Ahmad Lone and Adil Bilal Bhat and both are affiliated with terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen, reported news agency ANI.

Tags

Related Articles

Oct 18, 2017, 09:17 am IST

George Saunders wins Man Booker Prize 2017

Jul 31, 2017, 11:23 am IST

Arab countries say they are ready for Qatar dialogue with conditions

Oct 19, 2018, 11:13 pm IST

Apple Might Launch Ipads by the End of this Month. Here is What we Know

Nov 15, 2017, 03:03 pm IST

6 Lives lost in passenger plane’s crash!!!

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close