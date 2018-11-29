Security Forces Killed Two Hizbul Mujahideen Terrorists

At least two terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Khrew area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Khrew area on Thursday. The Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces launched a joint operation in Khrew after receiving credible information regarding the presence of terrorists there.

Arms and ammunition have been recovered from the slain terrorists. The police stated that no collateral damage took place during the encounter. The slain terrorists were identified as Adnan Ahmad Lone and Adil Bilal Bhat and both are affiliated with terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen, reported news agency ANI.