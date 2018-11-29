Latest Newscelebrities

Sunny Leone to raise temperatures with her sensuous and breathtaking avatar

Nov 29, 2018, 12:45 pm IST
Less than a minute

Sunny Leone is back to raise temperatures with her sensuous and breathtaking avatar.

Sunny Leone took to her official Instagram account a few minutes ago to share a photo that screams ‘Hot as hell’!

Breaking mercury with the hotness quotient riding at its peak, Sunny Leone looks breathtaking in this topless photo. With her sexy gaze, wet hair stands and bright pink lipstick, Sunny is making everyone skip a beat with her seductive and sultry avatar. As she looks right into the camera, it is difficult to take eyes off Bollywood’s baby doll in the photo.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

“Hello, is it me you’re looking for?” ??

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on

Tags

Related Articles

Bigg-Boss-Winner
Sep 28, 2018, 11:58 am IST

This finalist get evicted before the grand finale in Bigg Boss

Mar 27, 2018, 09:25 am IST

“Aadhaar” having better security among the Great wall and 200 cameras

Oct 9, 2018, 08:31 pm IST

UIDAI plans to set up ‘Aadhaar’ seva kendras in 53 cities

2018-honda-dio-led-2
May 7, 2018, 08:48 pm IST

Honda launches ‘Dio 2018 Edition’ in India

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close