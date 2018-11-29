Superhero Creator Stan Lee’s cause of Death Revealed

Just over two weeks after the death of Stan Lee, the cause of death has been released. Lee’s death certificate reportedly lists heart failure and respiratory failure as the cause of death, with aspiration pneumonia — when you inhale stomach acid, saliva, or food into your lungs — as a contributing factor, reports DailyMail.co.uk.

The Marvel legend died November 12 at 9.17 am at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He has since been cremated in a small service and his ashes given to his only surviving daughter Joan Celia, known as J.C.

