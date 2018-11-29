Tamil Actress allegedly committed suicide

Latest Newscelebrities

Nov 29, 2018, 02:33 pm IST
Tamil small-time actress Riyamikka who worked in movies like Kundratthiley Kumaranukku Kondattam hangs herself at her home yesterday. The actual facts behind her suicide are yet to be known, where she did not leave any note before taking her life. Siblings Prakash and Riyamikka are staying together in a flat for a while now.

And when Prakash with Riyamikka’s boyfriend went back to his home, they saw the room was locked and later found her corpse hanging in the room. Police now declared the death as an unnatural one, and further investigations are going on.

