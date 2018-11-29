Women’s Commission Chairperson on Action Against MLA Sasi over Rape Charges

Commenting on the party action against MLA Sasi over rape charges Kerala State Women’s Commission Chairperson MC Josephine has said even if she faces sexual harassment the first complaint will be filed in CPI-M, reports Manorama. The Marxist Party will have their own system of handling such complaints and I believe in the system so firmly, she added.

Josephine pointed out that no one in the party has ever been escaped from punishment following sexual assault allegations. She said PK Sasi got suitable punishment on this issue.

Earlier, State Women’s Commission refused to register a case on sexual assault allegations levelled by DYFI leader against the CPI (M) MLA from Kerala’s Shornur constituency, PK Sasi. “We are all human beings, mistakes do happen. People inside the party may also have committed such mistakes,” she told the media on September 5 when asked about the matter

Recently after sitting over the sexual harassment complaint for more than four months, the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala suspended the legislator from the party for six months.