Your Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2018

Aries

You are a literary person and today your power of expression will come in very handy. If you are trying to woo your beloved, an intimate conversation will prove beneficial. However, make sure not to avoid office duties, and complete you pending work before your superiors come checking.

Taurus

Your thoughts are not likely to remain focused on your business or profession. Ganesha sees them drifting from such issues and moving towards your home and family members. You will be keenly aware of the fact that you have been neglecting your family interests and affairs on account of your professional involvement. That being very likely, use this day to reconnect your family members and reassert your love and commitment towards them.

Gemini

You will be unable to cope with the flurry of demands made upon your time and person by those around you. You will try to break free of the rut and look for some new things to do in the evening. Some creative and constructive work will provide you with a much-needed respite from the demands of the day, says Ganesha.

Cancer

Your natural talents will be rewarded at work, predicts Ganesha. Later in the day, your peers will fully co-operate to help you achieve your goals. Your popularity will grow by leaps and bounds. But you should not let success get to your head.

Leo

You will need to pay more attention to your family members. You need to have a larger perspective in all matters. The latter half of the day will see you engaged in finding the solutions to some problem or the other. You will also need to give equal importance to all your colleagues. You will learn a lot of important lessons in life today, says Ganesha.

Virgo

The day will bring in innovation and ingenuity on your part today. Expect a probable visit to a museum or a historical place, says Ganesha. Being frisky will help shape that body up a bit. Entertainment will work as a wonderful remedy to cure the wounds of an estranged relationship, says Ganesha.

Libra

Rub-a-dub and scrub and scrub: that is your motto today as you pay extra attention to sanitation. Call it the quirky side to you, but today, you may plan to wash your car, rearrange the furniture, and take up cleaning tasks in the afternoon. There is no stopping you as you scrub away stress and strain with your light-hearted approach to things in general, says Ganesha.

Scorpio

Athletes will achieve prime fitness and form today, says Ganesha. Engineers will design plans that will concentrate their resources on laying the foundation to new business ventures. Your social reputation will get a major boost later in the day.

Sagittarius

Interaction and exchange of ideas with like-minded people will rejuvenate you today, says Ganesha. You may be express yourself better in front of them. Planning and execution of ideas at work may not be in sync today. Be practical and move on, look forward to a better tomorrow.

Capricorn

Dreading the consequences of errors induced in the past, you will be extra cautious while working on important assignments and will try to save your skin, says Ganesha. This apart, you will spend a major part of the day worrying over career prospects and mulling a change of job. But you will feel more relaxed in the evening and may spend a nice time at home with family and some close friends.

Aquarius

You will plan your day well. Good, says Ganesha, as it does away with the clutter in your schedule. That way, you will also get more time to do stuff you never came around doing it. So, bring out your old Cliff Richard records, and wipe clean your dusty LP player. You may finally get to revive old times!

Pisces

A good day for investments and speculations, especially in the real estate markets. Your gains will outweigh the risks associated with your transactions. However, maintain some monetary reserves to invest in other opportunities, as even better times are around the corner. You will come across as a happy soul in the face of such good fortune, says Ganesha.