2.0 Breaks All First Day Box Office Records

2.0, the costliest Indian film ever made has made a very impressive opening. With Rajni Kanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in the lead and with Shankar behind the camera, the film was sure to make staggering opening numbers. But the collection may have just exceeded what we all thought it would.

According to the latest development, 2.0 has crossed the Rs 100-crore mark worldwide on its first day. The film took a massive opening at the box office and earned over Rs 2 crore in Chennai alone on Day 1 of its release. Rs 85 crore came from India. “2Point0 collected a WW Gross of 110 cr and the film collected 85 Cr in India” tweeted trade analyst Vamsi Kaka.

Analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter how much the film earned on the first day. He said, “Non-holiday release… Non-festival period… Yet, #2Point0 takes a SUPER START… Keeping in mind the fact that it’s a dubbed film + advance bookings opened very late, the biz is STRONG… Thu ? 20.25 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version. (sic)”.

The film talks about the revenge of an ornithologist and How Chitti the robot is once again needed to save humans from danger. 2.0 has impressed most viewers and the numbers are expected to stay good in the coming days.