Air India to buy iPads for passengers in long flights

Air India will buy over 100 iPads to be given to business class passengers on ultra-long-haul flights, whose in-flight entertainment screens are not working. An AI official as quoted in a Times of India report said that the Aviation ministry has asked the company to figure out how much will it cost to refurbish the aircraft interiors and ensure in-flight entertainment on long flights.

As some of the systems are too old, and repairing them would be expensive, so iPads with pre-loaded content and games is a better option. Cost-effective options are being looked at and Suresh Prabhu asked the airline to give an estimate of the total expenses that would be required to change the aircraft interiors and ensure in-flight entertainment.

In August, SpiceJet started providing entertainment services on their domestic and international flights. The airline became the first local low-cost carrier to have launched the complimentary in-flight entertainment.