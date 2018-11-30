BJP MLA and Senior BJP Leader resign from party

Senior BJP leader Bijoy Mohapatra and Former Union Minister and Odisha MLA Dilip Roy, and resigned from the party on Friday.Roy said he called on Assembly Speaker Pradip Amat Friday morning and tendered his resignation from the membership of the House.

“It is with deep anguish that I have decided to quit as the member of State Legislative Assembly as well as from the membership of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP),” Roy said in a twitter post.

Both the leaders had for a long been alleging delay in construction of a second bridge over the Brahmani river, establishment of a super-speciality hospital in Rourkela and lack of job opportunities for local youths in Paradip oil refinery.

Mohapatra told reporters that the interest of the state is important and their future course would be announced after about a fortnight.

He also alleged that their suggestions and views were ignored by the party.

In the resignation letter to the BJP national president, Roy and Mahapatra said, “We regret to state that despite repeated efforts in appraising you on the sorry state of affairs of the party here, neither you nor any senior central party leader bothered to consult, review or take corrective measures.”

“Be it the Mahanadi water issue or the unfulfilled promised of a second bridge over the Brahmani river, the super-speciality hospital at Rourkela or the dreams of lakhs of jobs for Odia youth which we sold at Paradip during the inauguration of the Oil Refinery – nothing, absolutely nothing materialised,” it said.