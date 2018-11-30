Bollywood comedian actor Rajpal Yadav sentenced to 3-month civil prison

Bollywood comedian Rajpal Yadav has been sentenced to three months of civil imprisonment for failing to repay a loan of Rs. 5 crore.

Delhi Police has taken Yadav into custody, according to ANI report. The case dates back to 2010 when Yadav and his wife Radha had reportedly taken Rs 5 crore as a loan for his directorial debut in Hindi movie titled as ‘Ata Pata Laapata’.

Earlier in April, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) said the convicted couple had originally availed a loan of Rs five crore from the complainant – Murli Projects – in the year 2010 and agreed to repay a sum of Rs eight crore, including the principle and the interest by June 30, 2011. The ACMM also noted that several undertakings were given by the actor and his wife before the Delhi High Court to repay the amount, but to no avail. Back then, the court said Yadav’s wife Radha was only a signatory on the cheques and signed those cheques on being asked by her husband Rajpal Yadav. It also took into consideration that she was a woman.

Rajpal Yadav married to Radha Yadav in 2003. This not the first time that Yadav will spend times in jail. In 2013, Yadav was handed a 10-day imprisonment for reportedly filing a false affidavit in court. Back them Yadav gad to remain in jail from December 3, 2013 until December 6, 2013.

Yadav, who is an alumnus of prestigious institute like the NSD, has acted across all formats, from theatre to television to films. Yadav pursued acting in the Bhartendu Natya Academy in Lucknow from 1992 to 1994 and after finishing the course, he went to National School of Drama in Delhi. Yadav moved to Mumbai in 1997.

Yadav made his Bollywood debut in Dil Kya Kare. His short stature and comic-timing made him instant choice for comedian. He was lauded for his acting in movies like Main, Meri Patni Aur Woh, Hungama, Chup Chup Ke, Waqt: The Race Against Time, Dhol and Phir Hera Pheri.