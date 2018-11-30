Latest NewsInternational

China plans to launch satellite for free Wi-Fi service

The constellation will have 272 satellites by 2026.

Nov 30, 2018, 05:16 pm IST
A Chinese firm planning to launch satellites with an aim to provide free WiFi service worldwide.

LinkSure Network, founded in Shanghai in 2013, markets itself as a global innovative mobile internet company specialising in free internet access, content and location-based services on its official website.

It unveiled its first satellite in the constellation plan on November 27, 2018.

The satellite, ‘LinkSure-1,’ will be launched from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in Northwest China’s Gansu province next year, and by 2020 there will be 10 satellites in space.

The constellation will have 272 satellites by 2026.

According to their company website, LinkSure already services more than 900 million users across 223 countries and regions, mainly through its application WiFi Master Key, which allows users to connect to certain Wi-Fi hotspots without the use of individual login details.

