Court denies plea seeking to take Rehana Fathima into custody

The police had arrested Rehana Fathima for hurting religious sentiments through social media. The case was registered on the basis of the complaint by BJP leader R Radhakrishna Menon.

The police appealed to the court to handover Rehana Fathima for questioning.Pathanamthitta court has denied police’s plea seeking to take Rehana Fathima into custody for interrogation.

The police had sought Rehana Fathima’s custody to take evidence and further investigation. Rehana’s bail plea will be considered on Saturday.

She has been suspended from BSNL service within hours of her arrest.