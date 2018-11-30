Drone photography at Weddings might become Costlier due to this New Regulation in India

For clicking unforgettable wedding photographs or just for fun, the use of drones will be under government regulation from December 1. So far the civilian use of drones was unregulated in India but now you will have to follow a set of new rules and regulations issued by the civil aviation ministry.

The drone has to be registered and may even be required to take a licence to fly from tomorrow. Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will launch a new Digital Sky Platform on its website for granting permission for civil use of drones. Any violation of the rules may attract penal action, including penalties.

All drone operations will now be restricted to daylight and within visual line of sight. However, if you are shooting in well-lit enclosed premises, using a micro drone up to 200 feet above ground is allowed.

Remotely piloted aircraft system weighing less than or equal to 250 grams are exempted from obtaining a UIN (Unique Identification Number) and Unmanned Aircraft Operator Permit (UAOP) from DGCA. For all drones weighing above this, a UIN is required to be obtained from the DGCA’s Digital Sky Platform.

If your drone is heavier than 250 grams and less than or equal to 2 kg then it falls in the category of micro drones. Getting a UIN is a must but UAOP is needed only when it is being flown above 200 feet. You are required to intimate local police station at least 24 hours before flying.

To get a UIN from the DGCA, you will have to pay a fee of Rs 1,000 while for UAOP the cost is Rs 25,000. UAOP is, however, valid only till 5 years, after which you can renew the permit by paying Rs 10,000.