Here is how Mammootty reacted after watching Rajinikanth’s 2.0

As we all know, Rajinikanth’s big release 2.0, the sequel to the blockbuster movie Enthiran, directed by Shankar. 2.0 released yesterday worldwide and everyone is in Rajinikanthmania.

Now it’s Mollywood Big star Mammootty who watched it on the first day itself. He reacted that he was excited and he doesn’t even have words to describe the movie. He told that 2.0 will be the science fiction which used graphics in a mind-blowing way.

Mammootty said that the world-class film should reach the audience and it will mark the growth of Indian cinema in the world.