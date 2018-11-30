ISL 2018: FC Pune City takes on Bengaluru FC – Match Preview

Table toppers Bengaluru FC takes on FC Pune City on Friday at Sree Kanteerava Stadium. The suspended Delgado is set to return and form a deadly combination with a fully-fit Erik Paartalu and skipper Sunil Chhetri in the first of BFC’s reverse fixture against FC Pune.

Even after losing their star striker Miku to injury in the last two matches, Carles Cuadrat’s side managed to grind out wins against FC Goa and Delhi Dynamos.

FC Pune City have had a nightmare season so far as they are lingering in the bottom half of the league table with just one win out of nine matches.

After registering their maiden win of the season against Jamshedpur FC at home, it was expected that the Stallions were finally getting back their form but a 0-2 defeat to NorthEast United meant they were back to square one.

The star-studded attack force comprising of Marcelinho, Diego Carlos and Iain Hume has misfired so far while the defence has been shoddy.